SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico town will soon have a Safe Haven baby box installed. The Silver City Town Council passed a motion to install a baby box during a council meeting last week.

The Silver City baby box will be the sixth in New Mexico. As of January 2024, there are baby boxes in Belen, Española, Carlsbad, Hobbs, and Alamogordo. An exact location for the Silver City box has not yet been set, but it will likely be placed at a police station, fire station, or hospital.

The boxes give parents a way to safely and anonymously surrender newborns that they cannot care for. In May 2023, Hobbs unveiled its baby box, and just months later, in September, a newborn was surrendered to it, marking the first time the Safe Haven boxes helped with a surrender in New Mexico.

“Any opportunity to provide for the well-being and safety of an infant child is gladly accepted. I would much, much rather have this ordinance and a baby safety box in place and never have to use it than not have one and have the need for one,” said Silver City Fire Department Chief Milo Lambert.