Silver City Museum offers community programming online

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Like many businesses and organizations, the Silver City Museum is closed however, it is continuing to offer programs online. Museum Director Bart Roselli discusses the museum’s newest offerings during COVID-19.

The museum is now featuring lectures, bedtime stories, quizzes, activities, a virtual exhibit and you can also visit their online store. On Sunday, May 3, the museum launched its Virtual Storytime on Zoom with Roselli reading the children’s book, “Alejandro’s Gift”.

The book tells the story of Alejandro, his challenge of living alone in the Southwest desert and the value of water and making new friends. The book won a Reading Rainbow Select book award and can be purchased at the Silver City Museum’s gift shop.

“We’ve got local celebrities and people reading books that have to do with Southwest New Mexico,” said Roselli. “It’s history, it’s culture and since so many people speak more than one language here, we do it in English and in Spanish.”

On Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m., Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner and Museum Society President Al Gamboa will feature a bilingual reading of “The Tortoise and the Jackrabbit” by Susan Howell. Those interested in the reading can join in through the Zoom conference program.

For more information on virtual events, visit the Silver City Museum’s website or send an email to education@silvercitymuseum.org.