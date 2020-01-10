Silver City grave plot at the center of battle between city, family

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A gravesite in Silver City is caught up in a battle between the city and the family. The city said the newly-laced decorations need to be taken down.

“She was just a very upbeat woman, her laugh was contagious,” said Dana Gilmore.

Gilmore’s mother, Sandra, was buried in the Memory Lane Cemetery in Silver City after she died in November 2018.

“Every family member wants to honor their loved ones when they get buried,” said Gilmore.

A few months ago, Gilmore hired a landscaper to spruce up her mother’s plot, putting red and white gravel on her grave with metal copings to keep them in place. But before they could finish decorating, the city left them a message.

“They discovered a post with a note in it that says it was against rules and regulations and had to be removed,” said Gilmore.

According to city officials, Sandra’s grave is in the new section of the cemetery where they don’t allow gravel or copings around plots.

“We’ve had issues in the old section where people…the town does not build copings. The people themselves are responsible for the copings,” said Silver City’s Public Works Director Peter Pena. “So, a lot of the copings are built incorrectly and they encroach on the person next to them.”

But Gilmore claims she was never made aware of the rules.

“It’s not just me who didn’t receive those rules and regulations,” said Gilmore. “I don’t think anyone would disobey those to do work on those gravesites.”

Despite the rules, the city said it’s willing to meet her halfway.

“The town itself would like to put down gravel, new gravel in that section,” said Pena.

For now, Sandra’s plot can stay like it is, but if the cemetery board doesn’t agree to change the rules, the new landscaping must go away.

“It’s just honoring my mother,” said Gilmore. “She lived a long life, has three children and a wonderful husband. I just wanted to continue honoring her.”

The next cemetery board meeting is scheduled for later in January. That’s when officials will decide whether to change those regulations.