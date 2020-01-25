Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Silver Alert has been given for a woman last seen in Sierra County.

Janet Lorraine Mimovich, 88, was last seen on January 24 around 6:30 p.m. at the Sierra Del Rio Golf Course in Elephant Butte, N.M. She is Caucasian, five-foot-five-inches tall, 135 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and carrying a pink purse.

Janet Lorraine Mimovich

Mimovich is believed to be driving a 2012 silver Mercedes sport-utility vehicle with New Mexico license plate WAKJ89. Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 894-7111 or 911.