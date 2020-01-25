Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Sierra County

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Silver Alert has been given for a woman last seen in Sierra County.

Janet Lorraine Mimovich, 88, was last seen on January 24 around 6:30 p.m. at the Sierra Del Rio Golf Course in Elephant Butte, N.M. She is Caucasian, five-foot-five-inches tall, 135 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and carrying a pink purse.

Janet Lorraine Mimovich

Mimovich is believed to be driving a 2012 silver Mercedes sport-utility vehicle with New Mexico license plate WAKJ89. Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 894-7111 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞