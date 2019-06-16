Silver Alert issued for woman from McKinley County

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- Authorities are seeking the public’s help in trying to find a woman from western New Mexico. A Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Sandra Ashbolt from McKinley County.

She was last seen in Prewitt Saturday morning around 10:49 while driving westbound on I-40. Ashbolt could possibly be headed towards Glendale, Arizona and is driving a blue 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier with an Oklahoma license plate that reads BQZ140.

Ashbolt is five-feet six-inches tall and weighs 197 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a flower print shirt, burgundy knee-high shorts and black sandals.

Ashbolt is believed to be in danger if not found. Anyone with information is asked to contact the McKinley County Sheriff’s Department at (505)722-7205.