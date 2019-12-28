Silver Alert issued for Socorro man

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Socorro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Isidro Madril.

Madril was last seen wearing a hat, brown and black plaid shirt, blue jacket and blue jeans in the area of Lopezville Road in Socorro, New Mexico on December 28. He is 5″3″ tall and 165 lbs. Madril is believed to be driving a 2001 grey Chevrolet Silverado with unknown vehicle registration.

He is believed to be traveling to Magdalena, New Mexico and is believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts they are asked to call Socorro Police Department at (575) 835-4222 or 911.