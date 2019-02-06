New Mexico

Silver Alert issued for Soccoro County man

VEGUITA, N.M. (KRQE) - The Socorro County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Officials say 83-year-old Ralph William Nelson was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 5 driving a white 1989 Ford F-250 with a camper shell.

Ralph was seen leaving Veguita and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt and a fishing hat. He is 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds.

It is possible he could be headed to an unknown Albuquerque hospital and believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information is asked to call (575) 835-0941.

