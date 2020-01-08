Silver Alert issued for Silver City man

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE)- The Silver City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Michael A. Mercer on Wednesday.

SCPD reports that Mercer was last seen around 8 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, as he was driving away from 208 South Corbin in Silver City. Police report that Mercer missed a scheduled doctor’s appointment.

Mercer is 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 200 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Authorities believe Mercer is driving a 2018 white Toyota pickup with a New Mexico license plate, 710-WCF. He is believed to be in danger if he is not located.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Silver City Police Department at 575-388-8840.