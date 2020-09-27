Silver Alert issued for Santa Fe man

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a Santa Fe man.

Kenneth Marvin Timmerman, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26 at his home on El Paseo. Timmerman was last seen wearing a light blue polo, blue jeans, and carrying a cane. He’s 6′ foot tall, weights 170 lbs., has white hair, green eyes, and a white beard.

Timmerman is believed to be traveling in a 2009 silver Ford Ranger with New Mexico plate JHK619. The truck has “FRED” written on the driver’s side fender and wood slats on the tailgate. Anyone with information regarding Timmerman’s whereabouts are asked to call the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 428-3710 or 911.