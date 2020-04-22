Live Now
Silver Alert issued for Santa Fe man

New Mexico

A Silver Alert has been issued for Greg Romero (courtesy SFPD)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Greg Romero.

According to SFPD, Greg Romero was last seen leaving Camino Rancho Siringo in Santa Fe on foot on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

Greg is 60-years-old, is five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.

