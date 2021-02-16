Silver Alert issued for Roswell man

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Henry Vasquez. Police say Vasquez was last seen on February 9, 2021, at his residence on North Missouri Avenue in Roswell. Police say Vasquez is believed to be in danger if not located.

Police say Vasquez is five-foot-six inches tall, weighing 162 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police also say Vasquez has a brown and white goatee. It is unknown what Mr. Vasquez was last seen wearing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or 911.