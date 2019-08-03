Silver Alert issued for New Mexico man

CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man police say could be in the Mount Taylor area.

Authorities say Manuel Griego was last seen on Thursday afternoon driving away from a home in Grants in a Ford F-150 with a New Mexico veteran license plate reading AR0802. Griego is 67-years-old, is five-foot nine-inches tall and has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue button-up dress shirt and cream-colored khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Manuel Griego is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police by calling 505-863-9353 option 1.