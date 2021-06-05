Silver Alert issued for Los Lunas woman

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas police have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old woman. LLPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Vickie Lynn Gray. She was last seen around 11 a.m. on May 31 at the Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque.
Gray is Caucasian, 5 feet tall, weighing 245 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time she went missing. Gray does have a tattoo of a rose on her ankle. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to call LLPD at 505-865-9130 or 911.