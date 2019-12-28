Silver Alert issued for Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man from the Las Vegas area.

The family of Ralph Maes, 69, last spoke to him on the phone on December 19. Maes was at his residence in Trementina, east of Las Vegas. Maes is believed to be driving a 1997 white Oldsmobile Bravada. The vehicle is missing its front grill and has a loud exhaust. Maes is 5’8″ tall, weighs 215 lbs with white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Maes is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Las Vegas at (505) 425-6771 or 911.