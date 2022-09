NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials from Doña Ana County have issued a Silver Alert. The alert comes out of the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and it’s for Barbara Furgason, 77, of Las Cruces.

Officials said Furgason is 5’2” and 105 lbs. She has greyish brown hair and green eyes, but officials aren’t sure what she’s wearing. They said she left her home located on Highway 185 early Saturday morning heading north.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 575-525-1911 or 911.