Silver Alert issued for Española woman

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating 60-year-old Sherrell McKinnon from Española.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office reports McKinnon was last seen on May 10, 2020, around 11 a.m. across from the Century Bank on Riverside in Epañola. She was last seen on foot and was wearing a blue hoodie with a grey shirt and pants.

McKinnon is five-feet, ten-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. Anyone with information on Sherrell McKinnon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at 505-428-3710 or call 911.