Silver alert issued for elderly couple NM headed to California

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police are asking for help finding a missing elderly couple that reportedly hasn’t been seen or heard from since leaving New Mexico for California. Police say 83-year-old David Pettenger and 86-year-old Mary Pettenger were last seen on Wednesday, leaving their home in Ranchos de Taos.

The two were driving to meet family in Pollack, California. However, neither arrived as planned. They are believed to be traveling in a green 1998 Honda CRV with New Mexico Ball of Fiesta license plate HAL101.

Both are believed to be in danger. If you see them, you’re asked to call state police.