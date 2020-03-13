Silver Alert issued for Capitan woman

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Capitan Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for 74-year-old Martha K. Brunelle.

Police report Martha was last seen on Monday, March 9, 2020, around 12:00 p.m. leaving her residence on the 100 block of West Grandview in Capitan.

Police say Brunelle may be in El Paso, Texas and drove away in a white Toyota Camry with an unknown Texas temporary plate.

Martha is five-feet, one-inch tall and weighing 150-pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a zipper, black yoga pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Capitan Police Department at 575-648-2341.