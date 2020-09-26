Silver Alert issued for Alamogordo woman

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Kimberlee Casper. Casper was last seen walking away from her residence located on Arnold Lane on September 23.

Casper is 5’2″ tall, 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, jeans, and grey tennis shoes. It is believed Casper is in danger if not located. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Alamogordo Police Department at (575) 439-4300 or 911.