Silver Alert issued for Alamogordo man

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Thomas B. Balentine.

Balentine is a 79-year-old, Caucasian male, six-feet-four-inches tall, and weighs about 240 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. Balentine was last seen June 6 around 2:30 p.m. at his home on Shadow Mountain Road in Alamogordo wearing a golf shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a baseball cap.

He is believed to be driving a 2001 white Ford F150 with New Mexico license plate 364TGK. Balentine is missing and believed to be in danger if not located. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamogordo Police at (575) 439-4300 or 911.