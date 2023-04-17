RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Silver Alert has been issued. It’s for a man from Rio Rancho.

According to New Mexico State Police, the Rio Rancho Police Department is looking for Ricky Bower, 72. He’s 5’10” and 230 pounds. He has white hair and green eyes. He was last seen leaving his home on March 25 around 8 a.m. at 1770 Darlene Road SE in Rio Rancho.

If you see him, or have information about him, contact the Rio Rancho Police Department at 505-891-7226 or 911.