RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico authorities are searching for a man. He was last seen Sunday morning.

According to Rio Rancho Police and New Mexico State Police, a Silver Alert has been issued for Richard Roble. He is a Caucasian male, 52 years old, 5’4,” and 165 pounds.

Roble was last seen leaving his home on Loma Pinon Loop in Rio Rancho on Sunday around 7:20 a.m. He was wearing a fuzzy, tan jacket and dark pants; he also has “salt and pepper” hair with brown eyes.

He could be in danger if he is not found, authorities said.

If you have information to give to officials, call Rio Rancho Police at 505-891-7226 or 911.