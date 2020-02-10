Sierra County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 16-year-old

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Chaztayne Shea Smith. Chaztayne was last seen at 180 Camino Encantado in Elephant Butte, New Mexico on Sunday, February 9, 2020, around 10 p.m.

Chaztayne is five-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs 260 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She has visible scars on both wrists as well as a bruised right forearm.

It is unknown what type of clothing she was last seen wearing and it is unknown what direction she is possibly headed. She does wear prescription eyeglasses.

Chaztayne is missing and is believed to be in danger if she is not located. Anyone with information regarding this missing endangered juvenile advisory is asked to call the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at 575-894-6617 or 911.