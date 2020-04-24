Sierra County Commission calls for governor’s consent to reopen

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra County Commission approved a resolution asking the governor to allow them to reopen businesses. “I’m more concerned about the long term economic impact. The catastrophic impact it will have on our residents, not only in Sierra County but statewide. We are going to see unprecedented unemployment, foreclosures, repossessions of vehicles and property,” said Sierra County Manager Bruce Swingle.

In the resolution, commissioners point out they are in an impoverished county with no COVID-19 cases. They also say smaller communities will have a harder time recovering, unlike urban areas where there are larger pools or employees and easier access to credit.

The county manager says non-essential businesses and recreational areas like Elephant Butte should be able to operate the same way essential businesses do. The resolution lists safety measures the county will follow.

