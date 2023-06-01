LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bandelier National Monument will begin its free summer shuttle service to Frijoles Canyon on June 14, 2023. The shuttle will board visitors from the White Rock Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

“We are pleased to offer this service to our visitors as in past summers,” says Superintendent

Patrick Suddath. “This is one of our busiest times of the year. Parking and traffic congestion in

Frijoles Canyon is a chronic issue and the shuttle service helps us to alleviate that. Atomic City

Transit and Los Alamos County have been invaluable partners in providing this service.”

The shuttle will stop at the Frey Trailhead parking area before going to the Bandelier Visitor Center in Frijoles Canyon, with the ride taking around 20 minutes. The shuttle will run every half hour on weekdays and every 20 minutes on weekends. It is expected to run until mid-October 2023.