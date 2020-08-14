Showers lead to a double rainbow in Cloudcroft

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A golf hole in New Mexico has been named the world's most grueling by Golf Magazine. The magazine's website Golf.com profiled the Elfego Baca Shootout on Socorro Peak this week. Tournament competitors start at the peak above New Mexico Tech's signature M with ten balls.

They work their way three miles down the mountain hoping to end up with just one ball within the 50-foot chalked circle at the end. The record? Nine strokes.