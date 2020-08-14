Showers lead to a double rainbow in Cloudcroft

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – Showers across the state Thursday. A big thanks to Jim Clark in Cloudcroft for sending photos of a double rainbow. Even though the rainbow ended in his yard, Jim said he could not find that pot of gold.
