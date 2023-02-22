SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Were you tempted to call in sick on the Monday after the Super Bowl? Well, if a bill introduced at the Roundhouse becomes law, you might not have to. The second Monday February could be a holiday.

Senators Joshua A. Sanchez (R-Cibola, McKinley, Socorro & Valencia) and Cliff R. Pirtle (R-Chaves, Eddy & Otero) sponsored Senate Bill 483. The bill would add ‘football Monday’ to the list of legal public holidays. That would mean the February goes from having one public holiday, President’s day, to having two.

The bill hasn’t yet been discussed by legislators. For the idea to come to fruition, it needs to go through several rounds of debate, affirmative votes by both chambers, then get the Governor’s signature of approval.