NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced “Neon Vowels,” has wrapped filming. The short film was filmed in November, in and around Cochiti Pueblo.

“Neon Vowels,” is the story of a robot that starts defining its own identity through multiple interactions. The film was directed and produced by Sergio Caballero. Jenn Garcia, Smokey Nelson and Kristina Kim also helped produce.

NM Film Office says production employed about 15 New Mexico crew members, six New Mexico principal actors and five extras.