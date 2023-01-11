NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cost of eggs continues to skyrocket as a result of supply chain issues and the avian flu. Now, people are getting creative to find the best purchase for less.

Around 5% of egg-laying hens have been killed by the avian flu. As a result, shoppers are seeking more than just local grocery stores for eggs but local farms as well.

“I only buy them when I need them. It’s very seldom. I went in there, and a double pack of 18 is close to $15 now,” said Amy Batone.

Shoppers aren’t the only ones having to pay more for eggs. Local restaurants in Albuquerque said they are seeing the impact too.

“Historically, we’re paying 11-13 cents an egg, but now that prices are going up, it’s going closer to 90 cents an egg,” said Tia B’s La Waffleria Chef Jeremy Jourdian.

Jourdian said his restaurant is paying four times the amount they normally do for eggs. He said he had had no other choice but to pass along the increase to customers.

“We’ve had to go up but also not just because of egg prices, but just everything, in general, has gone up. We’ve actually have had to increase pricing across the board.”

The higher prices have Jordain and regular shoppers looking for other ways to get a hold of their eggs. Local farmers said they are seeing more people seeking them out for fresh local eggs.

“Even since the beginning of COVID in 2020, we saw a huge increase in the demand for all of our products.”

When something like the avian flu comes and wipes out thousands and thousands of hens, the supply of eggs goes down, but the demand for eggs is still high,” said Donna Romero with Sweet Mercy Farms.

Local farmers explained they too have had to increase prices, not necessarily to compete with grocery store prices around seven dollars a dozen, but more to cover feed costs for their hens. The City of Albuquerque said it is legal for people to have egg-laying hens, up to 15 hens and one rooster. A permit is needed in residential areas.