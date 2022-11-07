NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A shoplifting turned scary for a mother and her young daughter after the thief threatened them with a gun. It happened at the Family Dollar off 2nd Street in Los Ranchos on Saturday.

The mother says she was with her 12-year-old daughter when they saw a man shoplifting when he noticed them watching. That man – now identified as Joseph Madrid – started following them down the aisles, then walked up right next to them and showed them his gun.

He then walked out of the store with his arms full of stolen items. When confronted by an employee, he says Madrid threatened to shoot him if he called police. They say as Madrid fled, he fired off shots.

Employees did call deputies who were in the area and caught up with Madrid a few blocks away by following a trail of stolen items. “It’s very concerning and scary for us as law enforcement and the public and just thankful deputies [were] able to respond quickly and take him into custody so he was not able to harm anybody in commission of this crime,” says Felicia Maggard with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also recovered a gun with a round in the chamber and several more in a clip. Madrid has a history of shoplifting, drug, and burglary charges.