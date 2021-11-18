Shop and meet artists during Contemporary Clay Fair in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Contemporary Clay Fair is an all-clay show and sale featuring numerous ceramic artists who create art using a variety of materials and methods. Featuring 20 New Mexico artists, the fair will host its 18th Annual Fall Sale this weekend.

The Contemporary Clay Fair’s non-profit board hosts this event at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club biannually and provides a platform for artists to show and sell their work. The Fair will be held Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 at 1616 Old Pecos Trail from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The event will include free admission, free parking, and is also wheelchair accessible. All major credit cards are accepted. Masks are required at this indoor event.

One of the displays at the show will be from Potters for Peace, a nonprofit that uses clay-based solutions to address problems of poverty. The handcrafted pottery will be from women’s clay cooperatives in Nicaragua with profits from their sales benefitting their organization.

For more information and a look at participating artists, visit contemporaryclayfair.com.