Shooting prompts men to file lawsuit against Las Cruces Police

by: KRQE Media

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Las Cruces men are suing the police department after an officer unintentionally shot at them.

According to a federal lawsuit, Officer Jeremiah Daniel pulled Keith Anderson and Carlos Cooper over as they were leaving a shopping center in October 2018. There’s no audio, but video shows the officer getting out of the car, pointing his gun and shooting several times. He says it was a negligent discharge.

It also states the two men were detained for three hours, even though they didn’t commit a crime. The men claim they’re suffering from PTSD and are seeking damages.

