SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe officials are investigating a shooting. They said it happened Tuesday morning around 6:30.

According to Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD), a shooting took place near Paseo De La Conquistadora and Camino Alire. Residents heard gunfire and saw a victim near a vehicle.

The man had been hit by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, SFPD reported.

Violent Crimes Unit was called to look into the case.

If you have any information about this incident, contact SFPD at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.