Shiprock man claims winning $1M Powerball ticket

Lotto tickets are covered with one hyndred dollar bills.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock man is the lucky holder of a Powerball ticket worth $1 million. H. Ben of Shiprock, New Mexico claimed his prize Tuesday. According to a news release, he found out the winning ticket had been sold in New Mexico after watching a T.V. news report.

He matched all the white ball numbers, but missed the final Powerball number for the jackpot. According to a news release, Ben called his son first to tell him the news and put the ticket in a safe place. The release states he also couldn’t fall asleep until 2 a.m. because he was so excited.”

No one has won the Jan. 16, 2021 Powerball jackpot. According to a news release, the estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 is $730 million. The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for Jan. 19, 2021 is $865 million. New Mexico Lottery players have until 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 to buy tickets for the next Mega Millions jackpot.

