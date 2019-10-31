Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Shiprock featured in newly released ‘Jumanji’ trailer

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – Sony Pictures has released its latest trailer for the “Jumanji” sequel featuring scenes shot in New Mexico.

The film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, continues the story of four kids pulled into a video game. The film includes desert scenes, some of which were filmed in Shiprock.

The production drew a lot of interest in the Four Corners when Johnson shared Instagram videos about shooting in such a sacred location. He even met with a few of his fans while he was there.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss