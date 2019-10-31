Shiprock featured in newly released ‘Jumanji’ trailer

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – Sony Pictures has released its latest trailer for the “Jumanji” sequel featuring scenes shot in New Mexico.

The film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, continues the story of four kids pulled into a video game. The film includes desert scenes, some of which were filmed in Shiprock.

The production drew a lot of interest in the Four Corners when Johnson shared Instagram videos about shooting in such a sacred location. He even met with a few of his fans while he was there.