BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County authorities are investigating a death. They said the incident happened late Friday night.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m.

At that location, they found a dead 15-year-old and a critically injured 14-year-old. Both teens had gunshot wounds, authorities said.

BCSO said suspects fled the area in a dark-colored, four-door sedan. They have not identified those suspects yet.

If you have any information to give law enforcement, please email violentcrimes@bernco.gov.