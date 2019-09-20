Sheriff: Country singer was speeding at time of fatal crash

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos County authorities say a rising country singer was not just speeding, but going way over the limit when she hit and killed a teenager head-on earlier this month.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says Kylie Rae Harris was driving her Chevy Equinox more than 100 mph along Highway 522 when she hit the back of a Chevy Avalanche.

Harris’ SUV hit a Jeep driven by 16-year-old Maria Elena Cruz. Deputies say Harris never hit the brakes.

Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said speed was definitely a contributing factor in the crash. Investigators are still waiting on a toxicology report.

