Sheriff: Boy dies after dog mauling at grandparents’ home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Dona County authorities say a six-year-old boy has died after being mauled by at least one dog at his grandparents’ home in the Las Cruces area. The boy died Monday shortly after being airlifted to a hospital from the Mesilla Park neighborhood where the mauling occurred, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Kim Stewart said the boy apparently got into a caged area containing multiple dogs and that at least one dog attacked him. It wasn’t clear how the boy got into the caged area or what happened before the boy was attacked.

An investigation into the boy’s death continued., Stewart said. The boy’s name wasn’t released.