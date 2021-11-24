Sheriff: Boy dies after dog mauling at grandparents’ home

New Mexico News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Dona County authorities say a six-year-old boy has died after being mauled by at least one dog at his grandparents’ home in the Las Cruces area. The boy died Monday shortly after being airlifted to a hospital from the Mesilla Park neighborhood where the mauling occurred, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Story continues below

Sheriff Kim Stewart said the boy apparently got into a caged area containing multiple dogs and that at least one dog attacked him. It wasn’t clear how the boy got into the caged area or what happened before the boy was attacked.

An investigation into the boy’s death continued., Stewart said. The boy’s name wasn’t released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES