ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to Volcano Vista High School Thursday afternoon, after reports of a shooting at the school. According to APD, they got a call from an out-of-state number about a possible shooting. Police say the call appears to be a hoax.

APD says officers contacted school officials and responded to the school and there were no injuries or evidence of a shooting. Volcano Vista High School, Tierra Antigua Elementary School, and Tony Hillerman Middle School were under a shelter-in-place order while police responded to the incident.

According to a tweet from Albuquerque Public Schools, police in several states investigated similar threats of school shootings Thursday.

An out-of-state number also reported a shooting at Bernalillo High School. Officials have also deemed that a hoax. However, parents can pick up their kids from school.

The FBI says they are in contact with law enforcement regarding these suspected hoax threats. Anyone with information about them is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI also wants to remind the public that making a hoax threat carries heavy federal penalties and will be thoroughly investigated.

This is a developing story, no other information has been released.