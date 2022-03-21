RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Rio Rancho Community are doing their part to raise money for kid’s cancer research. 30 people had their heads shaved Sunday at the Rio Rancho Event Center to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s foundation.

“It’s a fun event, but it helps us work in solidarity with children who have cancer who have lost their hair because of their cancer treatment so in solidarity we shave our heads,” said Roger Tannen, volunteer event coordinator, St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The group helps sponsor research into childhood cancer, which receives less funding than research into adult cancer. The event raised more than $31,000 for cancer research this year.