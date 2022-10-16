LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students will be pitching for investments during the Aggie Shark Tank event. The event is being sponsored by the Hunt Center for Entrepreneurship.

The event is annual, and for the last two years, it had been held virtually. For 2022’s event, it will take place in person at New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) Arrowhead Center. It will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on October 18.

During that time, students and alumni-associated businesses will pitch ideas to local and national investors. The public is invited to watch.

“All of the student entrepreneurs have innovative ideas that will have positive economic impacts, not only in our Borderplex region but in our national and global economies. It will be a nail-biting event to watch the students pitch to the sharks,” said Arrowhead Center Program Director Brooke Montgomery.

A list of “sharks” attending the event can be seen below.

Software Developer Bill Smallwood

Dux Capital Managing Partner Daniel Santamarina

NMSU Professor of Entrepreneurship Beto Pallares

Venture Capitalist Matt Smith

Wealth Management Adviser Noreen Gillan

Principal at Mercury Fund Samantha Lewis

Registration is available online. For more information, contact Brooke Montgomery at mbrooke@nmsu.edu