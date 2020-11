SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Film Office has announced a new intimacy coordinator training program that is aimed at increasing safety on sets in the state. NMFO reports it's is partnering with the Intimacy Professionals Association Intimacy Coordinator Training Program to prepare individuals in New Mexico's film and television industry to work as intimacy coordinators in full-length feature film and television productions once training is completed.

According to NMFO, intimacy coordinators are a fairly new category of industry professionals who work on productions to create a safer environment on set for actors performing in scenes involving physical touch, nudity, intimacy, and simulated sex while also assisting the director to achieve their creative vision. The New Mexico Film Office states that intimacy coordinators advocate for the safety and well being of factors and become involved in the production process during prep to make sure there is transparent communication and expectations between the creative team and the actors.