SFPD: Santa Fe obelisk, India Palace vandalism may be linked

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say the graffiti that occurred on the obelisk may be linked to the vandalism at the India Palace Restaurant. That’s where vandals broke in Sunday night and destroyed the place and left racial slurs on the walls. SFPD says information received so far indicates that three suspects were spray painting the monument just before 2 a.m. Monday morning.    

If you know anything call Santa Fe Police or tips can be submitted at santafecrimestoppers.org or by calling 505-955-5050. You can also call Crime Stoppers or Detective Ryan Romero at 505-955-5344. There is a $1,000 reward.

