SFPD cancels Silver Alert after missing man located

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Gavino Romero. Authorities report Romero is safe.

Police initially reported that Romero was last seen on December 21, 2020, around 3 p.m. walking away from Camino Rancho Siringo in Santa Fe. Romero was last seen wearing a blue sweater, khaki pants, a blue jacket, and a black baseball cap. He was described as being five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, and has brown eyes, and balding brown hair.

SFPD has canceled this Silver Alert as Romero has since been located and is safe.

