SFPD investigating Wednesday shooting, searching for 2 suspects

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday evening. SFPD was called out to 1200 Senda Del Valle after they received reports of gunshots fired.

Story continues below

Officers found a 42-year-old man who sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries as a result of having been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Witnesses reported there was a male and female suspect that was seen leaving together on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Jill Feaster at jmfeaster@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5281.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES