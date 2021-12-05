SFPD investigating Wednesday shooting, searching for 2 suspects

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday evening. SFPD was called out to 1200 Senda Del Valle after they received reports of gunshots fired.

Officers found a 42-year-old man who sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries as a result of having been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Witnesses reported there was a male and female suspect that was seen leaving together on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Jill Feaster at jmfeaster@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5281.