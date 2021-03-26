SFPD investigate fatal pedestrian crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened Friday afternoon. Officials say police responded around 12:30 p.m. to the area of St. Michael’s Drive and Galisteo Street to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

When police arrived, the victim was transported to Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police closed down westbound St. Michael’s Drive traffic from Galisteo to St. Francis Drive for most of the afternoon. Traffic was reopened around 6:30 Friday evening.

What led up to the incident is still unknown. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.