SFPD gears up for ‘Fall Blitz’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Santa Fe Police are gearing up for its latest initiative to help cut down on traffic crashes. The ‘Fall Blitz’ will be focused on intersections with high-volume crashes in areas where there are many speeding and stop sign violations.

Police say similar initiatives have helped reduce the number of crashes in the spring and for back0t-school.

“Our officers have been working hard on keeping the roadways safe, keeping our streets safe, and the community safe,” said Chief Andrew Padilla with the Santa Fe Police Department.

The police chief says people can email or call the department if they believe a specific area needs extra enforcement. The seven-week blitz runs through November 1.