SFPD arrest teen in connection to rape

A Santa Fe teenager connected to a rape case is now behind bars.

Police say they’ve already arrested 19-year-old Miguel Saenz-Pardo for an alleged crime that took place Tuesday. Authorities were also looking for 19-year-old Emilio Medrano-Perez who turned himself in just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities wouldn’t give much information, only that they’re investigating a rape and false imprisonment at a home on Camino Tierra Rael on May 21, 2019.

