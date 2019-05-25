SFPD arrest teen in connection to rape

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Emilio Medrano-Perez_1558897515215.jpg.jpg

A Santa Fe teenager connected to a rape case is now behind bars. 

Police say they’ve already arrested 19-year-old Miguel Saenz-Pardo for an alleged crime that took place Tuesday. Authorities were also looking for 19-year-old Emilio Medrano-Perez who turned himself in just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities wouldn’t give much information, only that they’re investigating a rape and false imprisonment at a home on Camino Tierra Rael on May 21, 2019.

KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss