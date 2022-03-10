SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is accepting messages from the community for fallen Officer Robert Duran. Officer Duran was killed in a crash while chasing Jeannine Jaramillo on the wrong side of I-25.

Jaramillo claimed she was being kidnapped, but police have since learned she was alone in the vehicle. Retired firefighter Frank Lovato was also killed in the crash.

A guest book is available in the lobby at the Santa Fe Police headquarters. Members of the public are encouraged to leave messages of hope and support for his family. The guest book will be out Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 until 5 p.m. Another guest book will be available at the Santa Fe City Hall. A public memorial service is being held at the Rio Rancho Events Center Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m.