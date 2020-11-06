SFNF waiving fees on Veterans Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) announced on Thursday they would be waiving fees at many recreation sites on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. All SFNF offices will be closed that day in observance of the holiday. Normal business hours will resume on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Veterans Day is the final fee-free day for 2020. These days are to encourage Americans to visit their public lands. Fees will be waived at SFNF sites that normally charge a day-use fee. Visitors to the SFNF are encouraged to contact the appropriate ranger district office to determine which sites are open and will have fees waived.
Veteran Voices
- Veteran adjusts to life with PTSD with the help of a well-trained pup
- From puppy to service dog: Training, patience and about $40,000
- Virginia Veteran has winning encounter with Prince Harry at Invictus Games, and the picture to prove it
- Army veteran, former high school athlete coaches perseverance
- ‘Homelessness doesn’t stop for COVID’: Donations needed for Albuquerque vets